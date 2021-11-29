Blank Rome Nabs Smith Pachter Gov't Contracts Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (November 29, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A white-collar crime and government contracts partner at Smith Pachter McWhorter PLC has left that practice to join Blank Rome LLP, the firm announced Monday. Elizabeth Jochum will join Blank Rome's government contracts practice group as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. She will continue her work advocating for government contractors in bid protests before the U.S. Government Accountability Office and work before the Armed Services and Civilian Boards of Contract Appeals, the firm said. In a statement Monday, Jochum said she had an opportunity to meet several Blank Rome attorneys throughout her legal career and was looking forward to...

