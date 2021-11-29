Cloud-Based Fintech Thought Machine Worth $1B In Series C

By Charlie Innis (November 29, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- Thought Machine, a financial technology company providing a cloud-based platform to banks, said Monday it grabbed $200 million in private investments and surpassed a $1 billion valuation, aiming to use the additional capital to bolster its international reach. The funding round was led by venture capital firm Nyca Partners and included investors ING Venture, JPMorgan Chase and Standard Chartered Ventures, which are also some of the company's banking clients. Other participants in the now-closed Series C were Lloyds Banking Group, Eurazeo and British Patient Capital, among several others. The London-based company, founded by former Google engineer Paul Taylor, offers what it...

