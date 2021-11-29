Judge Trims Scope Of FERC Power Market Manipulation Case

By Keith Goldberg (November 29, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday rejected the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's efforts to impose personal liability and disgorgement on co-owners of a shuttered Pennsylvania trading firm in an electricity market manipulation case, saying district courts can only decide whether FERC can enforce civil penalties. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson — who is overseeing FERC's long-running bid to enforce $42 million in penalties against Coaltrain Energy LP, its two founders, and three traders — said the agency can't pursue joint and several liability against Coaltrain co-owners Peter Jones and Shawn Sheehan and $4 million in disgorgement from the men and...

