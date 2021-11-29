2nd Circ. Overturns EPA Record Disclosure Order

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 29, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday overturned a New York federal judge who ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to turn over documents related to a Trump administration official's activities, ruling that the information may be withheld under the Freedom of Information Act. The EPA had challenged the district court's order for it to turn over 22 documents based on a finding that FOIA's deliberative process privilege, under Exemption Five of the act, could not be applied in those instances. But in a partially split decision, the Second Circuit sided with the EPA. There are two types of documents at issue in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS