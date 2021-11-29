Clearview Faces Proposed $22.6M UK Fine For Photo Scraping

By Allison Grande (November 29, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s data protection authority is planning to fine American facial recognition company Clearview AI £17 million ($22.6 million) for allegedly gathering images of a "substantial number" of Britons without their knowledge, the regulator announced Monday. The Information Commissioner's Office disclosed the proposed fine along with a provisional notice ordering New York-based Clearview AI Inc. to immediately halt the processing of U.K. citizens' personal data and delete any such information it already holds after the regulator's investigation into the company's data collection practices revealed "alleged serious breaches" of the U.K. Data Protection Act. Clearview will now have the chance to challenge these alleged...

