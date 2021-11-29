Insurers Failed La. Homeowners After Storm, Suits Say

By Angela Childers (November 29, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- Four property insurers, including Allstate and State Farm, acted in bad faith by failing to adequately compensate four Louisiana homeowners for property damage and living expenses incurred from being without power for up to two weeks after Hurricane Laura, according to complaints filed Monday in federal court. The homeowners accuse their insurers, which also include Aegis Security Insurance and Allied Trust Insurance, of "deficient claims handling" for the losses they experienced from Laura, a Category 4 storm that struck Louisiana in the last week of August 2020 and caused an estimated $19 billion in damage. The complaints, all filed by the Hair Shunnarah...

