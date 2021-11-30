Wiley Adds Trillium Health GC To Health Care Practice

By Clarice Silber (November 30, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP has tapped North Carolina-based Trillium Health Resources' former general counsel and chief compliance officer to join as of counsel in its health care practice, the firm said Tuesday. Wiley confirmed to Law360 that Richard Leissner will join the law firm after serving as Trillium's top attorney for six years. Trillium oversees Medicaid managed care services across 26 counties in North Carolina, according to Wiley's announcement. Leissner told Law360 that he anticipates continuing his work in the Medicaid space at Wiley, while also expanding his work into other health care service areas. Leissner said that his previous collaboration with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS