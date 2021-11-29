4th Circ. Won't Undo Constellium Retirees' Health Care Award

By Rachel Stone (November 29, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday refused to topple an arbitrator's award finding that an aluminum company violated a collective bargaining agreement it struck with a trade union when it changed health insurance benefits for some retirees, ruling that a lower court correctly left the matter to the arbitrator. The unanimous appeals court panel upheld a West Virginia federal court's denial of Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC's request to vacate a September 2019 arbitration award. The award, stemming from a grievance filed by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO/ CLC and...

