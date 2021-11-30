Pa. Justices Revive Fight Over 'Taking' Of Land In Buffer Zone

By Matthew Santoni (November 30, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- A group of central Pennsylvania landowners can seek compensation from a UGI Corp. subsidiary for effectively blocking them from drilling for natural gas on their properties after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found the company didn't need to exercise eminent domain for there to have been a "de facto" taking of the land or reduction of its value. The state justices revived a long-running fight over properties within a proposed buffer zone around a depleted gas field that UGI Storage Co. was using to hold surplus natural gas. The high court ruled that the landowners' constitutional rights to seek compensation for...

