5 Considerations For Obtaining Design Patents In US, Abroad

By Elizabeth Ferrill and Jeffrey Smyth (November 30, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Even sophisticated companies that are well versed in intellectual property rights sometimes overlook the value that can be added by obtaining design patents. Recent data provided by World Intellectual Property Organization in the "World Intellectual Property Indicators 2021"[1] shows that companies are increasingly protecting their designs. According to the report, worldwide design filings increased 5.6% between 2019 and 2020, and the number of filings has increased year over year almost every year since 2006. Moreover, the staggering number of design applications filed in China in 2020 — 770,362 — represents well over half of the applications filed worldwide, and that number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS