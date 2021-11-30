Judge Says Attys For Biotech Whistleblower Should Get $6M

By Madison Arnold (November 30, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge recommended Monday that the former counsel of a whistleblower, who helped reach a $350 million settlement with biotech company Shire, be awarded more than $6 million in the fight over attorney fees related to the settlement. In his report, Judge Anthony E. Porcelli found that Barry A. Cohen PA and Saady & Saxe PA should be awarded $6,128,500 for their services provided in the lawsuit against Shire on behalf of whistleblower Brian Vinca. A district judge will now make a decision based on the magistrate judge's report and recommendation. "By way of analogy, consider if the matter...

