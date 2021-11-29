FTC Seeks Supply Chain Answers From Amazon, Walmart

By Lauren Berg (November 29, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Monday announced it is launching an inquiry into supply chain disruptions that have plagued the market this year, ordering Walmart, Amazon and other retail giants to provide information that could help illuminate what's causing empty store shelves. Following a unanimous vote, the FTC ordered Walmart, Amazon, The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Kraft Heinz Co., C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. and McLane Co. Inc. to provide information that will aid the agency's study of what could be causing the supply chain issues that will likely affect the holiday shopping...

