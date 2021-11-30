Dorsey Adds Cross-Border M&A Attys, Debuts New Practice

By Emily Lever (November 30, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has hired a pair of laterals from Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP to lead its U.S. mergers and acquisitions practice and its new transactional risk insurance practice, the firm has announced. Marc Kushner and Michael Budabin, both specialists in cross-border mergers and acquisitions with a focus on representations and warranties insurance, are the latest additions to the firm's New York office, which has added 16 lawyers over the past two years — growing 62% since 2019, as of the addition of the two laterals. "Marc and Mike bring a wealth of cross-border merger & acquisitions expertise and experience, and...

