Migrants Vie For Release As New DHS Priorities Take Effect

By Jennifer Doherty (November 29, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- Some detained migrants are hopeful that the Biden administration's more restrained approach to civil immigration enforcement could free them from confinement, advocates announced Monday, the same day the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new guidelines took effect. According to advocates from Latinx and Chicanx political organizing group Mijente, DHS' final enforcement guidelines, which were published on Sept. 30, promise to remove roadblocks that previously prevented migrants from receiving due process. The organization highlighted two West Coast men who filed petitions for release Monday arguing that the circumstances of their criminal records did not call for their detention and removal under the...

