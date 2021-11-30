Embattled Sequential Brands Escapes Fine In Deal With SEC

By Al Barbarino (November 30, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Sequential Brands and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have reached an agreement in an accounting fraud suit that would spare the apparel company a financial penalty amid its pending bankruptcy proceedings and a sell-off of its Jessica Simpson Collection and other major holdings. The proposed final judgment between Sequential and the SEC filed Monday notes that the decision not to impose a civil penalty is contingent upon the "accuracy and completeness" of the company's financial statements in pending bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware. However, the SEC warned that it will impose the "maximum civil penalty allowable under the law" if it...

