Ex-Dean Convicted For Scheme To Inflate Temple's Ranking

By Matthew Santoni (November 29, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- A federal jury convicted the former dean of Temple University's business school of fraud Monday in connection with a conspiracy to inflate the rankings of the school's online and part-time MBA programs in U.S. News & World Report. U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced the conviction of Moshe Porat, 74, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, late Monday afternoon. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Court records did not yet indicate a sentencing date. Prosecutors said Porat and two co-conspirators had lied to the publication about the number of students in the programs who had taken the Graduate...

