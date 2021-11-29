Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Dean Convicted For Scheme To Inflate Temple's Ranking

By Matthew Santoni (November 29, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- A federal jury convicted the former dean of Temple University's business school of fraud Monday in connection with a conspiracy to inflate the rankings of the school's online and part-time MBA programs in U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced the conviction of Moshe Porat, 74, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, late Monday afternoon. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Court records did not yet indicate a sentencing date.

Prosecutors said Porat and two co-conspirators had lied to the publication about the number of students in the programs who had taken the Graduate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!