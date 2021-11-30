Sidley Austin Nabs M&A Specialist From DLA Piper

By James Mills (November 30, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has snagged a mergers and acquisitions specialist from DLA Piper to work in its Los Angeles office in Century City. Stephen Ballas, who spent two years at DLA Piper, specializes in financial transactions, including M&A and investment transactions, as well as capital markets, stock market listings and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting. He has advised companies in the media, entertainment, telecommunications, aviation, maritime and real estate fields. "Sidley has a substantial corporate and M&A team and practice in Los Angeles, and has some great financial-sponsor clients. This had substantial appeal for me," Ballas told Law360 Pulse in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS