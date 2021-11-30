Hub Hires: Foley, Nutter, Verrill, Cooley

By Brian Dowling and Chris Villani (November 30, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- November saw a series of big partner moves in Massachusetts, as one firm picked up a top lawyer from the Boston Fed and another brought on a former federal prosecutor. Here are some of the notable hires and promotions over the past month: Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP Christine A. Docherty Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP hired one of the top Federal Reserve Bank of Boston lawyers to be a partner in its corporate and transactions practice, the firm said. Christine A. Docherty will also be a member of the firm's banking and financial services group, focusing on advising banking clients...

