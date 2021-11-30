Ex-NMC Execs Try To Push UAE Bank's Fraud Case Out Of UK

By Richard Crump (November 30, 2021, 7:19 PM GMT) -- Former senior officials at collapsed health care group NMC Health PLC sought Tuesday to push an Abu Dhabi bank's $1 billion fraud claim out of Britain, arguing at a court hearing that the case belongs in the United Arab Emirates. Lawyers for NMC's founder, owners and other senior directors claimed that Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC had artificially placed the UAE-based group's London-listed holding company at the center of the alleged fraud to bring a claim in the High Court. The bank, one of NMC's biggest creditors, alleges it was the victim of fraudulent misrepresentations about the company's financial health that...

