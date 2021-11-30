Pensions Watchdog Gives Green Light To First 'Superfund'

By Martin Croucher (November 30, 2021, 12:37 PM GMT) -- The retirement savings watchdog gave regulatory approval on Tuesday for Britain's first defined benefit superfund, a step that experts see as a red-letter day for pension schemes and their sponsoring employers. Clara-Pensions has fulfilled all requirements and becomes the first such superfund to be added to a new list of approved retirement schemes, The Pensions Regulator said. Companies that are tied into sponsoring defined benefit retirement plans can opt instead for the entire scheme to be transferred to a superfund, freeing them of all pension liabilities. Superfunds are backed by capital rather than employers' contributions and can be made up from many...

