Troutman, Covington Lead SPAC Deal For $3.3B Bitcoin Miner

By Benjamin Horney (November 30, 2021, 9:10 AM EST) -- Environmentally conscious bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public at a roughly $3.3 billion enterprise valuation by merging with an Adit Ventures-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement molded by respective legal advisers Troutman Pepper and Covington. The agreement sees Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered Griid Infrastructure LLC combining with Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp., with the resulting entity being called Griid Infrastructure Inc. and listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRDI," according to a statement. The transaction carries a pro forma enterprise value of about $3.3 billion for the merged business, including about $125...

