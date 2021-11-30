Green Groups Celebrate End Of Maui CWA Permit Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 30, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Environmentalists are cheering a Hawaii county's decision to surrender in a long-running legal battle over Clean Water Act permits for wastewater wells that resulted in an important new interpretation of the law at the U.S. Supreme Court. Maui County earlier this month declared its intention not to appeal to the Ninth Circuit Hawaii U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway's July finding that wastewater discharges from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility were voluminous and severe enough to warrant a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The Hawaii Wildlife Fund, Sierra Club and other local environmental groups sued the county in 2012, saying...

