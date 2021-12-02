Alaska Tribal Health Consortium Hits Feds With $41.7M Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (December 2, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for $41.7 million in damages over the government's alleged refusal to pay full contract support costs for operating federal health programs. In a complaint filed Monday in Alaska federal court, the tribal health consortium said HHS denied its claim for reimbursement after the Indian Health Service used the wrong standards to calculate program reimbursements in 2014, in violation of the consortium's federal contract as well as the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. According to the consortium, the Indian Health Service only took into account...

