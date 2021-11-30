NJ Justices Probe 'Muzzling' Bankruptcy Clause In Settlement

By Bill Wichert (November 30, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court offered mixed takes Tuesday on the potential "muzzling" effect of a settlement provision that the money a speech-language pathologist owed to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey would not be dischargeable if she filed for bankruptcy. During a hearing on Chryssoula Marinos-Arsenis' challenge to an appellate decision finding she must sign a settlement agreement with the clause, the justices probed her argument that such provisions are void as against public policy under state law. Horizon has alleged it paid Marinos-Arsenis and her business millions based on fraudulent claims. Justice Barry T. Albin suggested the...

