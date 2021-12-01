Wikimedia Foundation Deputy GC Joins Change.org

By Clarice Silber (December 1, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Change.org, the nonprofit online petition platform, has tapped the Wikimedia Foundation Inc.'s deputy general counsel to become its top attorney. Change.org said Tuesday that Tony Sebro will lead the organization's policy and legal team and join its executive leadership. Sebro told Law360 Pulse over email Wednesday that hundreds of millions of people use the platform, which is free and open to anyone, anywhere. "It's also very common that people have competing perspectives and interests," he said. "For platforms like ours, and really all large open platforms, it is critically important that we create and maintain the type of civic infrastructure that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS