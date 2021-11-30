Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Affirms Reduced Atty Fees In Electronics Sale Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 30, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld a roughly $1 million attorney fee award for an electronics company instead of the $2.6 million it requested, ruling that the company's partial legal victory against a Chinese manufacturer over claims it breached a sales agreement didn't merit the desired amount.

A three-judge panel ruled on Monday that a Florida federal court was correct in halving the lodestar amount Circuitronix LLC had requested, as not all of the company's claims against Chinese manufacturer Shenzen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd. were successful in court.

"Circuitronix argues that the reduction of the lodestar amount was 'arbitrary,' but we disagree,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!