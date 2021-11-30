11th Circ. Affirms Reduced Atty Fees In Electronics Sale Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 30, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld a roughly $1 million attorney fee award for an electronics company instead of the $2.6 million it requested, ruling that the company's partial legal victory against a Chinese manufacturer over claims it breached a sales agreement didn't merit the desired amount. A three-judge panel ruled on Monday that a Florida federal court was correct in halving the lodestar amount Circuitronix LLC had requested, as not all of the company's claims against Chinese manufacturer Shenzen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd. were successful in court. "Circuitronix argues that the reduction of the lodestar amount was 'arbitrary,' but we disagree,"...

