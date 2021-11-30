Rimon, Schiff Hardin Steer Cannabis SPAC's $200M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 30, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Canna-Global Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company aiming to create a multinational cannabis operator, began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq after raising $200 million in an initial public offering, with guidance by Rimon and underwriter's counsel Schiff Hardin. The blank-check company, which is targeting the cannabis industry and trading under the ticker "CNGLU," priced its IPO at $10 per unit, selling 20 million units. Each unit includes one share of common stock and one whole warrant, which the unitholder can redeem for one share of common stock for $11.50, according to the announcement. Canna-Global Acquisition seeks to combine with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS