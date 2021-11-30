Del. Justices Back Verisign's Win On Net Operating Losses

By Asha Glover (November 30, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court said the state Division of Revenue exceeded its authority when it disallowed Verisign Inc.'s claims of large net operating losses in 2015 and 2016, invalidating a long-standing operating loss policy. In a decision Monday, the justices affirmed a lower court's decision to invalidate a nonstatutory division policy that prohibited corporate taxpayers that filed federal tax returns with a consolidated group from claiming a net operating loss in Delaware that exceeded the deduction on the federal return in which it participated. The high court agreed with registry giant Verisign's argument that the division violated the Delaware Code when...

