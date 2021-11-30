Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury In Brooklyn Judge's Trial Doesn't Hear Info About Agent

By Pete Brush (November 30, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday forbade counsel defending a state judge accused of obstructing a probe into New York City's Municipal Credit Union from telling jurors during trial openings about a disclosure by prosecutors that a government investigator was a customer at the troubled lender.

The information came to light two days before jury selection and opening statements before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's criminal case against Sylvia Ash, who had been the presiding justice in Brooklyn's commercial division prior to her 2019 arrest and suspension.

Ash, a former MCU board member, is charged with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!