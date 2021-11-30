Jury In Brooklyn Judge's Trial Doesn't Hear Info About Agent

By Pete Brush (November 30, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday forbade counsel defending a state judge accused of obstructing a probe into New York City's Municipal Credit Union from telling jurors during trial openings about a disclosure by prosecutors that a government investigator was a customer at the troubled lender. The information came to light two days before jury selection and opening statements before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's criminal case against Sylvia Ash, who had been the presiding justice in Brooklyn's commercial division prior to her 2019 arrest and suspension. Ash, a former MCU board member, is charged with...

