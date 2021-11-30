DC Circ. Says DOJ Must Unredact Portions Of Mueller Report

By Khorri Atkinson (November 30, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to disclose some previously redacted parts of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russian election interference report that would reveal why he declined to bring campaign finance charges against certain Trump 2016 campaign officials. A three-judge panel reached the decision in a Freedom of Information Act suit by BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Jason Leopold after privately viewing sensitive portions of the 448-page report Mueller sent to the DOJ in the spring of 2019 after concluding his wide-ranging 22-month investigation. U.S. Circuit Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, who wrote the opinion, said the...

