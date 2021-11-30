BNY Mellon Gets Self-Dealing Class Action Trimmed

By Katryna Perera (November 30, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- The Bank of New York Mellon dodged two of the five remaining claims against it in a proposed class action that accuses the bank of steering high net worth clients into underperforming investments it owned or benefited from. In an order filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy dismissed breach of fiduciary duty and negligence claims with prejudice, but left in place a breach of contract claim and two claims for violations of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. BNY Mellon was hit with the proposed class action from Stephen and Leslie Walden in...

