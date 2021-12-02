White & Case Adds Direct Lending Pro To Chicago Office

By Morgan Conley (December 2, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP has added a debt finance partner from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP to its office in Chicago who brings with him extensive experience helping clients navigate the world of direct lending. Brad Laken joins as a partner in White & Case's global debt finance practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Laken told Law360 during an interview that the decision to move firms was motivated by a "sea change" in the direct lending space over the past few years, which is the sector where he focuses most of his time. Laken said in recent years many "large-cap and upper-middle-market deals"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS