SDNY Pick Ho Pledges Impartiality, Regrets 'Overheated' Posts

By James Arkin (December 1, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Dale E. Ho, a veteran voting rights attorney nominated to serve as a judge in the Southern District of New York, apologized during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday for past comments on social media that included some criticisms of Republican senators and pledged to leave his advocacy behind and serve impartially on the bench. Ho, who leads the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, was one of four district court nominees to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, along with a nominee to the Federal Circuit and another to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Republicans focused much of...

