Square Gets PTAB To Ax Digital Receipt Patent

By Adam Lidgett (November 30, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has found that Square Inc. has successfully shown that a host of claims in a digital receipt patent were not valid, saying they were too abstract. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Monday said that 20 claims in the Electronic Receipts Delivery Systems LLC patent-at-issue were not patentable. The panel said that the claims at issue in U.S. Patent No. 8,534,551 merely recited an abstract concept. "There is no technological detail that would place the 'digital' receipt outside of an abstract idea of a fundamental economic practice of providing a credit card receipt to...

