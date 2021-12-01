8th Circ. Won't Ax Worker's Disability Benefits Win

By Rachel Stone (December 1, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld a maintenance worker's early win in his lawsuit claiming a life insurance company violated ERISA by denying him long-term disability benefits, finding that while the Minnesota federal court shouldn't have weighed the evidence at the summary judgment phase, it still made the right call. A three-judge panel on Tuesday refused to unravel the lower court's decision to hand maintenance supervisor Michael Avenoso a win on his Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. improperly spiked his bid for benefits when it found he was qualified for sedentary work despite disabling back pain....

