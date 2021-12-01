Insurer Liable For $4.8M In Clinic Damage, Health Co. Says

By Eli Flesch (December 1, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- An Arkansas health care provider says Travelers wrongly denied it $4.8 million in coverage for damages that a geriatric care facility sustained in a 2018 storm, according to a suit recently moved to an Arkansas federal court. Reliance Health Care Inc. says Travelers' failure to cover the "total loss" of Hiram Shaddox Geriatric Health and Rehab in Mountain Home amounted to a breach of its insurance policy, according to the suit, which was initially filed in an Arkansas state court in October. Travelers removed the suit to a federal court Tuesday. Despite filing a timely claim for coverage, Travelers lowballed Reliance...

