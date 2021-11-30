Name-Changing Ransomware Crew Hits Schools, Hospitals

By Ben Kochman (November 30, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- A ransomware crew that has targeted schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure operators in recent months has attempted to avoid scrutiny from investigators by repeatedly rebranding itself, researchers at private cybersecurity firm Mandiant say. The cybercriminal group, which since July 2020 has called itself "Eruption," "Arcane" and "Sabbath," uses a multipronged extortion model in which it locks down victim networks, steals data as leverage and attempts to destroy company backups, Mandiant researchers said in a blog post published Monday. The crew first caught the company's attention in October, when it broke into the computer systems of a Texas school district and...

