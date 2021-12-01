Amazon Gets Warranty Claim Clipped In Henna Burn Suit

By Mike Curley (December 1, 2021, 12:14 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has thrown out a breach of implied warranty claim against Amazon Inc. in a suit alleging it sold a faulty henna tattoo that left a child with permanent, disfiguring burns on her face. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston partially granted Amazon's motion to dismiss claims from a suit by Tory Williams, dismissing the claim for breach of implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, while denying Amazon's bid to nix the misrepresentation claim. Amazon did not seek to dismiss the claims for negligence, strict product liability and breach of implied...

