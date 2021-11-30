Fried Frank Nabs A Top Manhattan Prosecutor

By Hailey Konnath (November 30, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- The former deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York will be joining Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a partner in the firm's white collar defense, regulatory enforcement and investigations practice group, the firm announced Tuesday. Ilan T. Graff has spent nearly a decade at the U.S. Attorney's Office, where he led a number of high-profile cases, including the notorious Centra Tech initial coin offering scam and conspiracy charges against a former Texas oilfield company chief executive. At Fried Frank, Graff will represent institutions and individuals in criminal investigations and prosecutions as well as in internal...

