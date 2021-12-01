Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Cans Wrongful Firing Suit Against Campbell Soup

By Matthew Santoni (December 1, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court was right to toss multiple lawsuits from a former contractor for the Campbell Soup Co. because he hadn't shown that the soup maker or the staffing agency he worked for were aware of his history of litigation and were retaliating when they fired him, a Third Circuit panel has ruled.

Food scientist Ricky Kamdem-Ouaffo's multiple lawsuits against Campbell Soup, Task Management Inc. and others did not show a causal link between the 2017 termination of his contract with Campbell Soup and his history of suing previous employers, and he failed to fix the deficiencies despite multiple...

