Nobody Wants To Defend Ax Of Drain Device IP, Fed. Circ. Told

By Andrew Karpan (December 1, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- An inventor has asked the Federal Circuit to reverse an inter partes reexamination decision that invalidated his patent covering a device for unclogging drains — asserted in a decade-old New Jersey lawsuit — and that he says was "so weak that no one will appear to defend it." In a brief filed Tuesday, Minnesota inventor Eugene Luoma pulled apart a 2018 finding from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that found that a patent on a type of sewer rod that dated to 1906 already covered elements of a patent Luoma owned on a drain snake he invented. Luoma had licensed his patent...

