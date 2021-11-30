DC AG Strikes $2.4M Deal With 'Predatory' Fintech Lender

By Al Barbarino (November 30, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based firm labeled a "predatory lender" by the Washington, D.C., attorney general's office has agreed to a nearly $2.4 million settlement involving restitution and fines to settle allegations it exploited D.C. residents by charging annual interest rates that were seven times the district's cap, the district's attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Opportunity Financial LLC, known as OppFi, will pay $1.5 million to refund more than 4,000 D.C. consumers who were charged "exploitive interest rates" over the district's 24% annual cap; waive over $640,000 in interest those customers owe; and pay a $250,000 fine to the district, according to the settlement...

