FDA Panel Backs Merck COVID Pill For High-Risk Adults

By Lauren Berg (November 30, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- A split U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Tuesday voted in favor of emergency use authorization for an antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults. The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in favor of the pill treatment, known as molnupiravir, which the drug companies said should be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. "With the continued spread of the virus and the emergence of variants, additional treatments for COVID-19 are urgently needed. That is why...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS