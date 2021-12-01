Judge Told SEC's Penny Stock Fraud Suit Is Time-Barred

By Katryna Perera (December 1, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Canadian woman accused of being involved in an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme to dump penny stocks on retail investors urged a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday to dismiss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against her, arguing the agency's claims are time-barred. Zhiying Yvonne Gasarch was charged by the SEC in August with taking part in a securities fraud scheme that allegedly brought in hundreds of millions of dollars between 2011 and 2019. She is one of several defendants named in the enforcement suit that accuses Canadian resident Frederick Sharp of masterminding a microcap fraud scheme. Sharp and three others are also facing criminal charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS