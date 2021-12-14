D&G Settles Suit Accusing Rivals Of Fake Cold Calls

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 14, 2021, 4:11 PM GMT) -- Domestic & General Group Ltd. has settled its lawsuit with two companies it accused of pretending to be associated with it during cold-call campaigns, with the agreement including an order barring the companies from associating themselves with the insurance and warranty giant. D&G reached the confidential settlement with 24x7 Home Appliance Support Ltd. and Smart Appliance Care Ltd., according to a Nov. 30 court order that has now been made public. The settlement ends D&G's lawsuit against the firms, as well as the two companies' sole director Manmeet Singh, for allegedly making "fraudulent misrepresentations" to persuade prospective customers to take out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS