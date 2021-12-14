Vietnamese Airline Fights $33.6M Suit Over Plane Rent

By Silvia Martelli (December 14, 2021, 3:29 PM GMT) -- A Vietnamese budget carrier has fought back against a $33.6 million suit brought by an aircraft leasing company over outstanding rent payments for planes, saying that the leases had become illegal because COVID-19 restrictions imposed by government had grounded the aircraft. Vietjet Aviation, a budget airline in Vietnam, has told the High Court that it does not owe any money to Avation PLC for the rent of six Airbus planes because government restrictions in Vietnam made it illegal to operate them. "The payments should be suspended for the duration of the illegality," Vietjet said defense filed at the court on Nov. 26...

