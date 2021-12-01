Blue Prism Backs SS&C's £1.2B Offer Over Vista Equity Deal

By Charlie Innis (December 1, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- U.K. software company Blue Prism, guided by CMS Cameron McKenna, urged shareholders Wednesday to back SS&C Technologies' £1.24 billion (USD$1.65 billion) competing offer over an already-inked deal with Vista Equity Partners. Blue Prism said the £1.24 billion takeover offer by Connecticut-based SS&C, which is led by Davis Polk & Wardwell, reflects a higher price of £12.75 (USD$16.97) per share than Vista's bid. The software group also described SS&C as a worthy suitor, according to the announcement. Jason Kingdon, chairman and CEO of Blue Prism, said combining with SS&C would give the software group access to "significant capital resources" and more investments...

