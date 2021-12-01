Delaware Justices Grill Great Hill, Plimus On Atty Fee Duel

By Jeff Montgomery (December 1, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- Three Delaware Supreme Court justices grappled Wednesday with disputes over the Chancery Court's discretion in rejecting multimillion-dollar fee requests on both sides following a nearly decadelong battle over damages that private equity investors sought after acquiring payment processor Plimus Inc. During arguments the three-judge panel pressed attorneys for both sides in appeals filed by two founders of Plimus, now BlueSnap Inc., after Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III largely rejected dueling, "novel" fee-shifting arguments last year. That ruling followed a 2018 dismissal of most claims in a $122 million suit filed by acquirer Great Hill Equity Partners IV LP claiming breaches of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS