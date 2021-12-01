NJ Cops Kept Off Beat For Failing To Follow Vaccine Policy

By Bill Wichert (December 1, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Wednesday declined to reinstate nine West Orange police officers who were placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with what the jurist called a "fair and reasonable" township policy requiring municipal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing the risk of spreading the virus. During a Zoom hearing in the officers' lawsuit against the township over their removal, Judge Bruce D. Buechler of Superior Court in Essex County tossed the complaint after rejecting their argument that West Orange improperly removed them from their positions without following the requisite disciplinary procedures. The officers have...

