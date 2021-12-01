Canadian Cannabis Co. Can't Escape Georgia IP Theft Suit

By Morgan Conley (December 1, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Canadian cannabis company must face claims that it encouraged a competitor's former employees to break nonsolicitation and confidentiality agreements after a Georgia federal court refused to dismiss it from litigation alleging the theft of a secret drink formula. Judge Clay D. Land of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia denied a motion by Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. to be dismissed from the litigation Tuesday, finding that the Canadian company's business activities in Georgia sufficiently establish personal jurisdiction under the state's long-arm statute. Green Organic, which is in the organic cannabis production business, is one of multiple...

